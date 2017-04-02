Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has stated that corruption exists in the National Assembly. In an interview published by ThisDay, he said no human being "is clothed in perfection," and that all government can do is to reduce corruption "to the barest minimum." "So you see it’s a battle that we’ll continue to fight, there won’t come a day when Nigeria will sit and say: we have eliminated corruption, this is a perfect society, let’s work on. That is one notion we must discard. "If we are ever going to achieve that, then there won’t be need for institutions like EFCC, ICPC, even the Police. They have been fighting crime since the age of Nigeria, but there are still crimes; so the National Assembly is not an institution that exists on its own, it’s part of the society and I cannot say you cannot trace any iota of corruption into the affairs of the National Assembly. "Honestly speaking, there could be cases; but the point is when we discover them, they should be properly apportioned punishments not just to express dissent but apportion punishment that is appropriate, punishment capable of deterring that.