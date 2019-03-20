Metro Yari: Zamfara Bandits Better Equipped than Security Forces – Thisdaylive

#1
Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, yesterday in Abuja said bandits terrorising the state were more equipped than the entire security forces deployed to combat their activities.

Yari, who made this disclosure while fielding questions from …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Fe9DWt

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top