Yinka Sanni has been appointed as the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings following the resignation of Sola David Borha Jan 19, 2017. Mr. Yinka Sanni's appointment is with effect from Thursday 19 January 2017. Prior to his new appointment, he was Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, (“the Bank”) brings with him over 26 years’ experience in financial services covering Banking, Pension and Asset Management. Mr. Sanni holds an MBA from the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, having also undertaken the Harvard Business School, Boston’s Advanced Management Programme. He is a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; with Bachelors in Agricultural Economics. Mr. Sanni is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria. Dr. Demola Sogunle, the current Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank, has assumed the role of Chief Executive of the Bank (effective 25 January 2017) following Mr. Sanni’s elevation as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.