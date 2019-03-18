Politics Yobe State under threat from residents’ practice [Special Report] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The non availability and high cost of environment-friendly sources of energy are among factors compelling Yobe state residents to devise other means for domestic energy that are detrimental to the environment. Deforestation, one of the oldest human practices, remained a source of concern leading to many environmental …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Fm0taH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top