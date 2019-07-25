#BBNaija’s Mike is currently being hailed on Twitter for speaking the truth to his fellow housemate, Tacha.
Tacha and Seyi who were ”evicted” and sent to a fake house during last Sunday July 21st eviction show, returned back to the Big Brother house this evening...
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GuSCIW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Tacha and Seyi who were ”evicted” and sent to a fake house during last Sunday July 21st eviction show, returned back to the Big Brother house this evening...
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GuSCIW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]