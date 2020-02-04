Entertainment Your Side Piece Is One Of Us – Actress Etinosa Blasts Apostle Suleman Over His Recent Bleaching Outburst – 360Nobs.com

#1
Nollywood actress, Idemudia Etinosa has taken a swipe at the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman over his recent comment about bleaching. The cleric had described those who bleach as fraudsters in a recent sermon at the headquarters of his church in Auchi, Edo State.....

suleman-and-etinosa.jpeg

Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2uD6zC6

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top