Politics ‘How Ganduje Won Kano Election’ – Leadership Newspaper

#1
A key chieftain of All Progressives Party, APC, and Senator, Basheer Garba Lado, who represented Kano Central Senatorial District in the 7th National Assembly and served as Director, Contact and Mobilisation, North, in the Buhari Presidential Campaign Council dismisses allegations of thuggery and violence and shares candid insights …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2FE3xih

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top