Politics ‘I Don’t Know How VP Osibanjo Pray And Sleep At Night After Telling All Thess Intentional Lies’ – Information Nigeria

#1
Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) in conjuction with Daria media aired a live town hall programme that had president Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance today.

The programme which was tagged ‘the candidate’ saw the duo responding to questions fielded by audience across various platforms. Vice President …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2CrwwUR

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top