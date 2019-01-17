The town hall programme which was aired live by Nigerian Television Authority(NTA) in conjuction with Daria Media is sparkling a lot of reactions from Nigerians.
The live programme which is tagged ‘the candidate’ was anchored by Kadaria Ahmed saw President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo answering questions …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2VWCzKe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The live programme which is tagged ‘the candidate’ was anchored by Kadaria Ahmed saw President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo answering questions …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2VWCzKe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]