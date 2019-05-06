Sports ‘I Nearly Died’ – Maradona Says after Missing out on First Title as Coach – Olisa.tv

#1
Diego Maradona’s hopes of winning his first coaching title were dashed Sunday as his Dorados team lost the Mexican second-division finals, along with their shot at promotion.

Rivals Atletico San Luis scored the lone goal of the second leg in extra time to clinch the title and a spot …



read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2YaiX5r

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top