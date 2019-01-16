Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, has backtracked on his allegation that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was planning to arrest Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).
Fani-Kayode on Tuesday alleged that operatives of the anti-graft agency had surrounded the home of Onnoghen with the intention …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2RP0Dzv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Fani-Kayode on Tuesday alleged that operatives of the anti-graft agency had surrounded the home of Onnoghen with the intention …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2RP0Dzv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]