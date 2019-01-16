Metro ‘I regret the error’ — Fani-Kayode recants as EFCC vows to sue over Onnoghen fake news – TheCable

#1
Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, has backtracked on his allegation that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was planning to arrest Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Fani-Kayode on Tuesday alleged that operatives of the anti-graft agency had surrounded the home of Onnoghen with the intention …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2RP0Dzv

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top