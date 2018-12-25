Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has made clarifications on the controversy surrounding his communication with the family of Ibrahim Sakaba, a lieutenant colonel of the Nigerian army, killed by Boko Haram in Borno state.
Sakaba was one of dozens of soldiers killed by Boko …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2V5j8ym
Get More Nigeria Political News
Sakaba was one of dozens of soldiers killed by Boko …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2V5j8ym
Get More Nigeria Political News