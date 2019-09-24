Winning the award for the first time was pleasing for the Blaugrana superstar, and he believes his club side are ready to bounce back
Lionel Messi was happy to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, but the superstar’s focus is now …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2lcQmP5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Lionel Messi was happy to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, but the superstar’s focus is now …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2lcQmP5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]