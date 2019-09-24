Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports ‘It has been a long time’ – Messi delighted to win FIFA Best award, backs Barcelona recovery - Goal.com

#1
Winning the award for the first time was pleasing for the Blaugrana superstar, and he believes his club side are ready to bounce back

Lionel Messi was happy to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, but the superstar’s focus is now …

messi news.JPG

read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2lcQmP5

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top