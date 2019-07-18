Omoyele Sowore, convener pf #RevolutionNow Movement, says he was rough handled by operatives of the Department of State Services at the time of his arrest in August.
The DSS had picked up Sowore in Lagos ahead of the planned nationwide #RevolutionNow protest.
In the transcript of DSS interrogation with Sowore published by Sahara Reporters, a news platform he founded, Sowore told his interrogators that he had been denied access to his loved ones.
read more
The DSS had picked up Sowore in Lagos ahead of the planned nationwide #RevolutionNow protest.
In the transcript of DSS interrogation with Sowore published by Sahara Reporters, a news platform he founded, Sowore told his interrogators that he had been denied access to his loved ones.
read more