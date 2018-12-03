  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Entertainment ‘Those Boobs Are Crying For Help’ – Fans React To Toke Makinwa’s cleavage-baring Outfit To The Premiere Of ‘Chief Daddy’ – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Last night was a wonderful event as many Nigerian celebrities turned up i their numbers for the Premiere Of ‘Chief Daddy’.

Among the highlights if the day was OAP, Toke Makinwa who caused an uproar on the red carpet and on IG with her cleavage-baring dress. She rocked an outfit …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2AMDzH5

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top