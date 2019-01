Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, says the reports that the Mambilla power project has been stalled, due to an attempt to divert funds, is not true. The $5.8 billion project, a 3,050-megawatt hydropower facility, was conceived in 1982. In a statement on Sunday, Hakeem Bello, the …Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2TIwAqu Get More Nigeria Metro News