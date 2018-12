It’s Not FG’s Problem If Nigerians Don’t Have Light – Fashola The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that it is not the Federal Government’s problem if Nigerians don’t have electricity. The minister, who disclosed this while speaking at the Nextier Power Dialogue on Wednesday …Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2BbZ7Ns Get More Nigeria Metro News