Bad roads not cause of accidents on highways –Fashola – Punch Newspapers

Featured Thread #1
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Injuries and avoidable accidents that occur on highways are not always due to bad roads as claimed by road users, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said. According to him, road accidents are largely due to speeding and the recklessness of …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2CvTOtL

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[104]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top