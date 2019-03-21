Bad roads not cause of accidents on highways –Fashola – Punch Newspapers

Featured Thread #1
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Injuries and avoidable accidents that occur on highways are not always due to bad roads as claimed by road users, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said. According to him, road accidents are largely due to speeding and the recklessness of …
