Nigerian Superstar Singer, Davido took to Instagram to share an on-set photo of himself during an interview.
The DMW BOSS, recently announced that his team has started to court the American market, a decision supposedly spurred by a pronounced spike in the popularity of his 2017 track ‘Fall’ in the US. …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2SBqO9h
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The DMW BOSS, recently announced that his team has started to court the American market, a decision supposedly spurred by a pronounced spike in the popularity of his 2017 track ‘Fall’ in the US. …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2SBqO9h
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]