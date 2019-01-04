A Nigerian lady with the username, Temitope Adeola Akinsemoyin on Facebook, has shared the bitter experience she had while she was in a relationship with late DJ Xgee who committed suicide about two days ago.
According to Temitope, late DJ Xgee was her boyfriend back in their university days and he …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2TvlMfn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to Temitope, late DJ Xgee was her boyfriend back in their university days and he …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2TvlMfn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]