Entertainment “DJ Xgee who just committed suicide was my violent and abusive boyfriend in University” – Nigerian lady writes – YabaLeftOnline

#1
A Nigerian lady with the username, Temitope Adeola Akinsemoyin on Facebook, has shared the bitter experience she had while she was in a relationship with late DJ Xgee who committed suicide about two days ago.

According to Temitope, late DJ Xgee was her boyfriend back in their university days and he …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2TvlMfn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top