Instagram recently made some changes which made Tonto Dikeh lose some of her followers and she took to the platform to address the issue.
The actress said the loss of her followers affects her and she needs her followers back.......
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2SwH8fo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The actress said the loss of her followers affects her and she needs her followers back.......
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2SwH8fo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[20]