Entertainment “King Kong” Star Naomi Watts is Getting Her Own “Games of Thrones” Prequel – Olisa.tv

#1
Winter is Coming has reported that actress Naomi Watts will be featured in HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel show.

The show will be set during the Age of Heroes, thousands of years before Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen or anyone else was born.....



via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OXn0SC

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top