Entertainment “What I Have Learnt As A Father” – Timaya Reveals – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian singer Timaya is one doting father. The father of two daughters, in a new interview with Showtime shared a bit about his family life, daughters and career.

On lessons learnt about fatherhood, he said; “Fatherhood has taught me a lot about love …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2WPXhuX

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top