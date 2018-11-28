  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro “Why UTME Fee Was Reduced” – JAMB Reveals – Naijaloaded

#1
The reason for the reduction in the registration of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has been revealed. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Wednesday said it reduced its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board Examination (UTME) registration fees because it wanted to reduce the burden of examination costs on parents....



Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/2E2CpLp

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top