Entertainment “You Can Never See Me Hang Out With ‘I Never Chop’ Girls” – Bobrisky – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has made it known that he does not hang with poor women.

Taking to her IG page, while celebrating actress Sotayo Gaga, Bobrisky made it known that the actress is well to do but still intends to spoil her silly …

bobrisky.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2EYen2T

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top