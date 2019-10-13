Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics ”I Am Happy To Be Home” – Aisha Buhari – Naijaloaded

#1
Aisha Buhari flanked by associate Joy Nunieh on her right and SSA to the President, Dr. Hajo.Sani Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has now returned to the country from the UK, closing a chapter of rumour mongering and speculations. The First Lady, beaming …

71959398_2475258252590941_4789781411496198144_n.jpg


Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/33saBZO
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top