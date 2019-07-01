You might assume that standard medical advice was supported by mounds of scientific research. But researchers recently discovered that nearly 400 routine practices were flatly contradicted by studies published in leading journals.
Of more than 3,000 studies published from 2003 through 2017 in JAMA and the Lancet, …
Read more via The New York Times https://ift.tt/322ZRRB
Of more than 3,000 studies published from 2003 through 2017 in JAMA and the Lancet, …
Read more via The New York Times https://ift.tt/322ZRRB
Last edited by a moderator:[69]