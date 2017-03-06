The Federal University Wukari in Taraba has announced automatic employment to all the 16 students who graduated with first class degree in the institution. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Abubakar Kundiri disclosed this during the maiden convocation of the institution on Saturday, March 4, 2017. He added that those who were willing to pick up the appointment, would also be trained up to their third level degrees. Kundiri explained that the decision of the university in this direction was to encourage others to work hard to attain such heights and also to develop quality manpower for the new institution. In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abubakar Abdulrasheed, commended the decision of the university to engage the services of the best graduating students. Also in his valedictory, the best graduating student, David Adashu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, pledged to represent the good image of institution. He also urged his fellow graduands to remain calm in face of difficulties and give back to their communities.