No fewer than 18 Nigerians die hourly from Tuberculosis (TB), the National Tuberculosis, Burulli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) said on Friday, in Lagos.
Mrs Itohowo Uko, the deputy director of NTBLCP in the federal ministry of Health, disclosed this at an integrated media parley organised by …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CFWkzp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mrs Itohowo Uko, the deputy director of NTBLCP in the federal ministry of Health, disclosed this at an integrated media parley organised by …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CFWkzp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]