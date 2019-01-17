World 19 votes save Theresa May’s govt as she survives second no confidence vote in five weeks – TheCable

Theresa May, the UK Prime Minister, has survived the second vote of confidence in just a space of five weeks.

The first vote of confidence, which held in December 2018, was in her leadership and ability to continue as prime minister, while the second was in her government. On …



