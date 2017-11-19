Punch reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has earmarked N762.4m for the purchase of uniforms and clothing in the 2018 budget. It also proposed to spend N2.4bn on the posting and return entitlements of ambassadors. A breakdown of the 2018 budget proposal indicates that 110 foreign missions some of which the Federal Government has concluded plans to close down, also has budgetary allocations for next year. Curiously, each of the missions proposed between N17m and N42m on Foreign Service school fees payment. The ministry also allocated N350m for the provision of consular assistance to the missions and N250m for monitoring and evaluation. It earmarked N297.6m for the 73rd session of United Nations’ General Assembly, N205m for Nigeria’s economic diplomacy initiative, N90.4m for the African Union summit, and N821.9m as contributions to international organisations out of a total allocation of N12.5bn.