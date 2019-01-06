Metro 2019: 8 Million People Have Not Collected Their Pvcs, INEC Cries Out – Nairaland

#1
Barely five weeks to the start of this year’s general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said about eight million would-be voters are yet to pick up their permanent voter card (PVC).

One of INEC’s National Commissioner, Dr. Mohammed Lecky, disclosed this during an interview with THISDAY …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2RtnnF5

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top