The Police yesterday urged officers and men to be alive to their responsibilities as campaigns for 2019 elections kicked off.
They also urged the personnel to be combat-ready in their duty posts. Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 8 Adekunle Oladunjoye said this yesterday in Ilorin …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Pf6uc1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
They also urged the personnel to be combat-ready in their duty posts. Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 8 Adekunle Oladunjoye said this yesterday in Ilorin …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Pf6uc1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]