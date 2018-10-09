Politics 2019 election will be tough, brutal, says Ezekwesili – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has cautioned that the forthcoming 2019 general election would be tough and brutal.

Ezekwesili, who raised the fears yesterday in a television programme, Sunrise Daily, said Nigerians would give everything to deliver the country from corrupt politicians....



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ysKYKi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top