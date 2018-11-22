Business 2019: Telecoms tax demands rise to 36 – Newtelegraph

#1
Telecommunications operators in Nigeria are currently battling state governments over increase in number of taxes to be paid.

New Telegraph gathered that various taxes and levies on telecoms infrastructure, which were initially put at 28, have now risen to 36. …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2FyafcZ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top