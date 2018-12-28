Politics 2019: Why we’re confident of Buhari’s victory – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The national Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says his party is confident of winning the 2019 election because Nigerians are not ready to give the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a second chance.

Mr Oshiomhole stated this Thursday in a short interview …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2SlgId6

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top