3 Reasons Why You Are Not Getting Job Offers

1. Job can not find you

2. Your resume is not perfect

3. You are not preparing for interview

Discover these 3 mistakes that might be stopping you from getting a job and fix them right away.Most recruiters use a fairly simple scheme when searching for candidates. So for an active job seeker who will like to attract attention from headhunters, hiring managers, arm your resume with key buzz words that describe your skills/competencies for each job stint, so that your profile can be better identified. For example, "food", "software developer", "sales", “JAVA” etc.Do you already have a resume? Is it perfect? It is unlikely that you will receive a job offer if you do not meet the employer's requests. And it's not about recruiter being incompetent. You just hit the wrong target.The continuous text without even minimum formatting will put to sleep every recruiter. Use a bit of creativity, adjust your resume according to a job position you are applying to. Pay special attention to the description of skills obtained in previous positions. Uncover your skills through practical examples. Operate by numbers and facts. Add your photo.Well, you were invited to an interview, but during the interview something went wrong and you did not get the job. Perhaps, it was a bad preparation or you did not prepare at all? Practice and prepare are the keywords here. Practice possible interview questions, so you will be prepared to answer common HR questions like “why did you leave your previous job?”, “Where do you see yourself in 3 years time?”, “ What is your salary expectations?” and so on. Form your answer using this order: few words in general-statement-specify – example and wrap up. Learn about the company and prepare to ask questions as well. First impression is also important, so dress appropriately, and have a good luck on finding your job!