New York – The UN has said that no fewer than 32,000 Cameroonians fleeing insecurity and violence are currently taking refuge in Nigeria. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Cameroon, Ms Allegra Baiocchi, while presenting the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for the country, described the situation in the country as “forgotten crisis”
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/01/32000-cameroonians-seeking-refuge-in-nigeria-un/
