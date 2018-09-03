As the Osun state gubernatorial election draws nearer, the political tension in the state has soared up to an incredible height as gale of defections still continues to rock the state's political space.Recently a lawmaker representing Odo Otin constituency, Oyediran Olaoluwa, and three other lawmakers at the Osun State House of Assembly have decided to pitch their tents with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after a fallout with the All Progressives Congress (APC).