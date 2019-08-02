A 400-level student of the University of Ibadan, Victor Ajidagba, has slumped and died. It was gathered Ajidagba died on Wednesday night.
Ajidagba, who until his death was a nursing student in the institution, died at the University College Hospital (UCH), …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2KfrWx2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ajidagba, who until his death was a nursing student in the institution, died at the University College Hospital (UCH), …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2KfrWx2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]