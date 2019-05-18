Metro OAU Student Slumps, Dies While Playing Football – Olisa.tv

#1
A 300-level student of Microbiology student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Omotola Akorede Kayode, has died after he slumped while playing football.

Confirming the incident, a statement by the University Registrar, Margaret Omasule, said all medical measures taken to save the student’s life proved abortive. “We regret to inform …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2EftKE4

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top