Over 43 Nigerians have been deported from Italy, Germany and Belgium, for committing various offences. The deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at about 8.40PM on Thursday. According to Muhammad Sani Sidi, the Director-General of NEMA, the deportees were all men and were brought back with a chartered Hifly aircraft with registration number CS-TQW, amidst tight security. He said 33 of the deportees were from Italy, while the other seven and another three were deported from Germany and Belgium, respectively. He said some stipends would be given to the deportees to facilitate their transportation to their various destinations.