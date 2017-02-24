Submit Post Advertise

Metro 43 Nigerians Deported From Germany, Italy and Belgium

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Feb 24, 2017 at 1:29 PM. Views count: 11

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Over 43 Nigerians have been deported from Italy, Germany and Belgium, for committing various offences.

    The deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at about 8.40PM on Thursday.

    According to Muhammad Sani Sidi, the Director-General of NEMA, the deportees were all men and were brought back with a chartered Hifly aircraft with registration number CS-TQW, amidst tight security.

    He said 33 of the deportees were from Italy, while the other seven and another three were deported from Germany and Belgium, respectively.

    He said some stipends would be given to the deportees to facilitate their transportation to their various destinations.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Feb 24, 2017 at 1:29 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments