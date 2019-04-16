



HIV, also known as Human Immunodeficiency syndrome is a condition in which the victim suffers serious damage to their immune system. This damage usually wears down the body’s immune system, and opens it up to all sorts of diseases and sicknesses. HIV can be fatal if unnoticed or treated immediately. It is transferable from person to person, and currently has no cure.



Like most killer diseases, a lot of people who have them do not know they do. This is because the symptoms sometimes start gradually, and take a while to completely manifest.



It is important to know, however, that being diagnosed with HIV or AIDS isn’t the end of life. As much as there isn’t yet a known cure for the condition, it can well be managed, and victims can live normal, happy lives.



Here are some known symptoms of HIV .