Politics 7 things speakers told the audience during Vice-Presidential debate – pulse.ng

#1
Four speakers at the debate agree on a need to remove subsidy on petroleum products because it has had no meaningful impact.

When five speakers including Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo addressed the audience at the Vice-Presidential debate on Friday, the discussion became …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2zZoiTu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top