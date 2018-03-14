The West African Examination Council has announced the results of the First Series of the new diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates in the country. Announcing the results at the Lagos headquarters of the council in Yaba on Tuesday, the Head of the Nigeria Office, Mr. Isaac Adenipekun, said out of the 11,307 candidates that sat for the examination between January 29 and February 12, 2018, 1,937 candidates, representing 17.13 per cent, obtained credits in five subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics READ MORE HERE