A federal High Court in Abuja, Thursday ordered the forfeiture of all assets belonging to Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) limited to the federal government.
This development followed the conviction of the involved firms on 11-count charge bordering on economic sabotage, money laundering, tax evasion amongst others preferred against them by the federal government
