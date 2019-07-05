Metro $9.6bn fine: Court orders forfeiture of P&ID’s assets to FG - Daily Post

A federal High Court in Abuja, Thursday ordered the forfeiture of all assets belonging to Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) limited to the federal government.

This development followed the conviction of the involved firms on 11-count charge bordering on economic sabotage, money laundering, tax evasion amongst others preferred against them by the federal government


