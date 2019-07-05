wo directors of the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID), an Irish engineering company, have pleaded guilty to charges of economic sabotage levelled against them by the federal government.
Muhammad Kuchazi, commercial director of P&ID, British Virgin Islands, and Adamu Usman, a director of the firm in Nigeria, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of economic sabotage and money laundering at a federal high court in Abuja on Thursday.
