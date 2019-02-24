Entertainment 90% of people on social media live fake lives – Yvonne Nelson – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has said that, 90 per cent of people are either trying to impress their followers or get followers. It’s not only in Ghana but everywhere.

The actress who sat for an interview with Adom News’ Sandra Akapko, stated that 90% of people on social media live fake …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Te2izb

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top