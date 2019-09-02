JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Access Bank Explains Delayed Submission of Half-year Audited Results – Thisdaylive

#1
Shareholders of Access Bank Plc are to know the interim dividend for the half year ended June 30, 2019 not later than September 15, days, the bank said last Friday.

The bank ought to have submitted its half year audited financial statements last by now but this is yet to be done. In a notification …

acess.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2ljEWc6

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top