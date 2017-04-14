Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 10- Depression: The Silence Killing Nigerians Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Sports Ahmed Musa Divorces Wife, Sends Her Back To Kano

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Apr 14, 2017 at 4:50 PM. Views count: 900

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Scorenigeria, an online sports website is reporting that Leicester City and Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila.

    ahmed musa and wife 2.PNG

    This followed a much-publicised disagreement between husband and wife at the home in England this month.

    A top source told the medium that: “Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife. He gave her Saki Uku (which in Hausa literraly means a final divorce).

    “She is already back home in Kano trying to get her life together again.”

    Ahmed Musa has now split with Jamila

    Recall that Ahmed Musa was reported to have done a wedding introduction with another lady. A development which caused a row between them recently
     
    kemi, Apr 14, 2017 at 4:50 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments