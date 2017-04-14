Scorenigeria, an online sports website is reporting that Leicester City and Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila. This followed a much-publicised disagreement between husband and wife at the home in England this month. A top source told the medium that: “Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife. He gave her Saki Uku (which in Hausa literraly means a final divorce). “She is already back home in Kano trying to get her life together again.” Ahmed Musa has now split with Jamila Recall that Ahmed Musa was reported to have done a wedding introduction with another lady. A development which caused a row between them recently